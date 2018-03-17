Público
Público

Un centenar de personas se concentra en Girona para quemar fotos de los reyes

Se trata de una protesta que celebrar la sentencia del Tribunalk Europeo de Derechos Humanos, que condena a España por sentenciar a prisión a dos jóvenes que prendieron fuego a imágenes del monarca

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un momento de la convocatoria de La plataforma independentista Alerta Solidaria en la que se han quemado fotos del Rey celebrando la sentencia del TEDH, esta tarde en Girona. EFE/Robin Townsend

Un momento de la convocatoria de La plataforma independentista Alerta Solidaria en la que se han quemado fotos del Rey celebrando la sentencia del TEDH, esta tarde en Girona. EFE/Robin Townsend

Un centenar de personas se han concentrado esta tarde en la plaza Sant Pere de Girona para quemar fotos del rey Felipe VI y celebrar con un brindis la sentencia que el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos (TEDH) dio a conocer este pasado miércoles.

El Tribunal de Estrasburgo ha condenado a España por sentenciar a cárcel a los dos manifestantes que quemaron en Girona en 2007 una foto gigante de los Reyes, que constituyó "una injerencia en la libertad de expresión que no fue proporcionada con el fin perseguido".

Al acto de hoy, convocado por la CUP y entidades como Arran, Endavant y el SEPC, han asistido representantes políticos como el concejal de la CUP en Girona Lluc Salellas, o el exdiputado y también abogado de los encausados por quemar fotos del monarca en 2007 Benet Salellas.

Lluc Salellas ha agradecido a los asistentes su solidaridad y ha dicho que "la monarquía española es autoritaria" y que su papel debe ser ahora continuar "luchando para que la república sea un hecho y la monarquía borbónica sea pasado".

Etiquetas