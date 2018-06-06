Público
Cerca de 100 bomberos trabajan en un incendio en un hotel de lujo en Londres

Una densa columna de humo que salía del hotel Mandarin Oriental, en el barrio de Knightsbridge de la capital británica, ha podido verse desde diversos puntos de la ciudad.

Bomberos apagando el incendio en el hotel Mandarin Oriental de Londres./REUTERS

Cerca de cien bomberos trabajan en la extinción de un incendio en un hotel de lujo en el centro de Londres, según informaron hoy los servicios de emergencias.

Una densa columna de humo que salía del hotel Mandarin Oriental, en el barrio de Knightsbridge de la capital británica, podía verse esta tarde desde diversos puntos de la ciudad.

Los bomberos de Londres afirmaron en un comunicado que enviaron las primeras brigadas a las 15.55 hora local (14.55 GMT), a la vez que han desplazado efectivos desde más de cuatro distritos de la capital.

"Las causas del fuego todavía no se conocen en este momento", señaló esa fuente, que detalló que el hotel en llamas tiene 12 plantas.

Hasta el momento no se ha informado sobre posibles personas afectadas por el suceso, si bien el servicio de ambulancias de Londres ha enviado dotaciones al lugar.

