La Universidad Complutense de Madrid celebra un año más los 'Cursos de Verano'. Como es habitual, constan de varias jornadas y diferentes charlas sobre temas de diversa índole en la sede de la universidad en San Lorenzo del Escorial. Entre ellos, el encuentro sobre 'El poder de la imagen en la comunicación y la literatura', en el que ha participado Chema Crespo, director general de Público.
Durante su intervención sobre "La imagen de las noticias falsas en el periodismo digital”, Crespo ha hablado sobre el fenómeno de las fake news en el periodismo digital y cómo se enfrentan los medios ante esta práctica para luchar contra la desinformación y reconstruir la credibilidad del periodismo. "Colocar noticias falsas en un periódico en papel era más difícil que actualmente", afirmó sobre esta tendencia, que con la tecnología digital es "gratis, instantáneo y llega a cualquier rincón del planeta".
Asimismo, ha querido recalcar que se tiene que “dotar a los lectores de los instrumentos suficientes para que sepan qué es lo que les parece verdad, lo que es verdad, o lo que sencillamente, es mentira”.
La financiación de los periódicos digitales es un aspecto que tiene “al periodismo en una encrucijada, de la que depende, no sólo el futuro del negocio, sino cómo va a informarse la sociedad del futuro”, ya que el trabajo periodístico debe “tener el cuerpo, el reposo, la anchura, la capacidad de contraste y el gusto por escribir y contar historias”.
Además afirmó que "la calidad debe ser exactamente la misma en un periódico digital que en el viejo periódico de papel".
Jornadas
Los Cursos de Verano de la Universidad Complutense tendrán lugar durante todo el mes de julio en las sedes del centro en San Lorenzo del Escorial y Madrid capital. Desde el pasado lunes, habrá una amplia oferta de jornadas sobre Comunicación, Instituciones, Salud, Ciencia o Humanidades.
Este curso cuenta con 25 alumnos matriculados, 13 de los cuales han sido becados por la Universidad Complutense. Todas las plazas están cubiertas. Aún así, el director de este encuentro ha querido invitar a aquellos que estén interesados en estas jornadas a que acudan como oyentes.
