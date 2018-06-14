El autor confeso de la muerte de la joven madrileña Diana Quer, José Enrique Abuín Gey, conocido como El Chicle, volverá a salir de la cárcel pontevedresa en la que permanece en prisión provisional para participar este viernes en la reconstrucción de hechos.
El trasladado del Chicle está previsto en la mañana de este viernes para ser conducido al Juzgado de Instrucción Número 1 de Ribeira (A Coruña), que fijó para este 15 de junio la diligencia de reconstrucción de hechos en la causa sobre la muerte de Diana Quer.
El pasado mes de mayo el juzgado instructor acordó nuevas diligencias, entre las que se incluye esta reconstrucción de hechos, así como una simulación virtual de la trayectoria que realizó El Chicle el día de la desaparición de la joven.
Estas nuevas diligencias han sido acordadas tras la solicitud realizada tanto por la Fiscalía como por la acusación particular, ejercida por los padres de la joven.
Jurado popular
A principios del pasado mes de mayo El Chicle aceptó por primera vez prestar declaración ante el juez que instruye la causa por la muerte de Diana Quer y lo hizo para cambiar su versión y admitir que estranguló a la joven madrileña, aunque alegó que fue "involuntariamente". Además, ha exonerado a su mujer, inicialmente también investigada en la causa.
El magistrado que instruye la causa, Félix Isaac Anido, convocó a las partes el pasado 4 de mayo para informarles de que el procedimiento será juzgado por un jurado popular y concretar las imputaciones.
