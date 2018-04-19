Público
China comienza a aplicar el polémico sistema de "crédito social" en los aviones

Este experimento sociológico, que pone nota a sus ciudadanos de acuerdo con su comportamiento público o en internet, prohibirá a aquellas personas con "baja puntuación" viajar en avión durante hasta un año.

Avión de China Southern Airlines. / Europa Press

El polémico sistema de "crédito social" que China está iniciando con carácter experimental, que pone nota a sus ciudadanos de acuerdo con su comportamiento público o en internet, comenzará a aplicarse en los aviones, que las personas con "baja puntuación" tendrán prohibido usar durante hasta un año.

Parte de este experimento sociológico, en el que se utilizarán las nuevas técnicas de inteligencia de datos, comenzará a aplicarse el 1 de mayo, informaron la Administración de Aviación Civil de China y la Comisión Nacional de Desarrollo y Reforma en un comunicado conjunto.

Cada ciudadano acumulará puntos según su nivel económico, su estatus o hasta sus opiniones en redes sociales.

Las autoridades citan nueve comportamientos que contribuirían a que el pasajero tenga un bajo crédito social, incluyendo la difusión de falsas alarmas en aeropuertos o aviones, el uso de identidades falsas, el transporte de objetos prohibidos o "comportarse de manera amenazante o problemática", entre otros.

La Aviación Civil nacional elaborará mensualmente una "lista negra" con los pasajeros sancionados y el tiempo que les queda de prohibición, datos que podrán ser consultados en la web CreditChina.gov.cn.

El Gobierno chino lleva tiempo analizando la posibilidad de utilizar técnicas de inteligencia de datos para crear este sistema de "crédito social" en el que cada ciudadano acumulará puntos según su nivel económico, su estatus o hasta sus opiniones en redes sociales.

Este sistema ha disparado las alarmas, ante el temor de que conlleve una invasión de la privacidad de los ciudadanos chinos o genere todo tipo de discriminación si impide a las personas con "baja nota" acceder a empleos de calidad, matricularse en universidades de prestigio o emigrar a ciudades prósperas.

