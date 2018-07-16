El aumento de llegadas de migrantes en patera a las costas españolas, sobre todo a las andaluzas, ha provocado el desborde del exiguo sistema de acogida español, que no dispone de plazas en centros o pisos tutelados de ONG. También se han masificado los calabozos de las comisarías donde los migrantes recién llegados pasan las primeras 72 horas y parece que tampoco es posible el internamiento de tantas personas en los Centros de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) del país.
La situación ha provocado que durante las últimas semanas se hayan ralentizado e incluso paralizado las salidas planificadas de personas migrantes desde la ciudad autónoma de Ceuta hacia centros de acogida de la Península, según reconocen fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en la ciudad autónoma.
Debido a ello, un grupo de unos 200 migrantes subsaharianos, entre ellos varias mujeres, ha recorrido este lunes las calles de Ceuta en señal de protesta por la ausencia de salidas desde el masificado Centros de Estancia Temporal de Inmigrantes (CETI).
Los afectados han comenzado la protesta en las puertas del centros con una pancarta llevada por varias mujeres subsaharianas que decía "Respetar el periodo de 3 a 6 meses por favor" y se han dirigido hacia la Delegación del Gobierno.
"Mucho tiempo aquí, queremos marchar a la península" se podía leer en otra de las pancartas confeccionadas por los inmigrantes para demandar su salida de Ceuta.
Según la Delegación del Gobierno, la saturación de los centros andaluces impiden programar salidas de inmigrantes como ocurría hasta hace unos meses donde semanalmente viajaban a la península grupos de entre 30 a 60 personas. La manifestación de los inmigrantes, que se desarrolla sin incidentes, está siendo controlada por la Policía Nacional y la Delegada del Gobierno,Salvadora Mateos, ha accedido a reunirse con un grupo de migrantes.
