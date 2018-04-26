Cinco inmigrantes de un grupo de 18 que navegaban en una patera a la deriva han fallecido tras naufragar la embarcación, que fue localizada a 15 millas náuticas al sureste de la isla de Alborán.
Según han informado fuentes del centro coordinador de Salvamento Marítimo en Almería, la patera había naufragado ayer, miércoles, en la costa de Marruecos y fue localizada anoche por el helicóptero Helimer 207.
En su busca partió la embarcación Salvamar Spica que rescató a 14 inmigrantes con vida, dos de ellos en estado muy grave, y a otros cuatro que estaban fallecidos.
De los dos inmigrantes en estado muy grave y que fueron evacuados por el Helimer 207, uno presentaba una parada cardiorrespiratoria y se le practicaron maniobras de Reanimación Cardiopulmonar (RCP) durante todo el trayecto hasta el aeropuerto de Almería, y el otro era un joven de 15 años con síntomas de hipotermia.
Fuentes del 061 indicaron que no fue posible hacer nada para salvar la vida del primero de estos heridos y que el segundo fue trasladado al Hospital Torrecárdenas de Almería.
Según fuentes hospitalarias, este menor se encuentra en observación y con evolución favorable por lo que se prevé su alta en las próximas horas.
Alud de pateras
Además de esta patera, había otras dos pateras perdidas en el mar de Alborán desde la mañana del miércoles. Una de ellas fue localizada esta pasada madrugada por Salvamento marítimo. La patera rescatada fue trasladada al puerto de Motril (Granada) con 51 ocupantes a bordo, todos de origen subsahariano entre los que se encuentran ocho mujeres y al menos nueve menores. Todos están en buenas condiciones.
En estos momentos se mantiene la búsqueda de otra patera con una cincuentena de personas a bordo.
