Sucesos Cinco mujeres heridas en un atropello múltiple en el centro de Jaén

Por razones que se desconocen, un vehículo atropelló a última hora del miércoles a varias personas en la Avenida de Andalucía de la capital jiennense. Las víctimas fueron trasladadas al hospital

Cinco mujeres de entre 65 y 80 años de edad han resultado heridas en un atropello múltiple ocurrido a última hora de este miércoles en la Avenida de Andalucía de Jaén capital.

Según informa el servicio unificado de emergencias 112 Andalucía, varias llamadas recibidas sobre las 22:30 horas indicaban que un vehículo había atropellado a varias personas en dicha avenida de la capital jiennense, tras lo que se dio aviso a Policía Local y Nacional y a la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES).

Según los datos aportados por los sanitarios desplazados al lugar del siniestro, cinco mujeres de 65, 74, 80 y dos de 70 años de edad resultaron heridas y fueron trasladadas al Hospital Neurotraumatológico de Jaén.

El 112 informa de que se ha abierto una investigación para determinar las causas del atropello.

