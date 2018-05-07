'Las cloacas de interior', finalista en los premios ProDocs al Mejor Documental Televisivo

El documental Las cloacas de Interior, dirigido por Jaume Roures y producido por Mediapro, optará al premio ProDocs al Mejor Documental Televisivo junto a otros tres finalistas. El resultado se conocerá el día 16 de este mes durante la inauguración del DocsBarcelona.
ProDocs es la asociación profesional de productores de documentales que actualmente aglutina más de cuarenta empresas productoras catalanas. Su junta directiva está formada por Valérie Delpierre (Inicia Films), como presidenta y Ventura Durall (Nanouk Films) en materia de vicepresidente.
Las cloacas de Interior compite con otros tres documentales: Los Karamazoff (A Walk on the Soho Years), dirigido por Juan Gamero y Carmen Rodríguez, con producción de La Quimera y Paradocs, en coproducción con TVC; Latitud 80º, de Guille Cascante y producido por Goroka Contents en coproducción con TVC y Verdades de mentira, de Montserrat Besses y producido por TVC, son los cuatro finalistas de la quinta edición del Premio ProDocs a Mejor Documental Televisivo.
En enero de este mismo año los periodistas de Público Patricia López y Carlos Enrique Bayo recibieron el Premi de la Dignitat 2017 por su investigación. Además, hace apenas unas semanas, fueron galardonados con el Premi Ràdio Associació en relación a las exclusivas que en su día provocaron la creación de sendas comisiones parlamentarias de investigación del Congreso de los Diputados y del Parlament de Catalunya.
El premio consiste en un descuento para el alquiler de material de su próxima producción documental que realice durante el año siguiente a la obtención del galardón.
