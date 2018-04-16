Público
Un coche queda sepultado por un desprendimiento de tierra en Lleida

Dos personas podrían haber quedado atrapadas cuando viajaban por la carretera LV-9124 a su paso por Castell de Mur

Desprendimiento de tierra en Castell de Mur. / @BOMBERSCAT

Un coche ha quedado atrapado tras producirse un desprendimiento de tierra en la carretera LV-9124 a su paso por Castell de Mur y los Mossos d'Esquadra se han desplazado para buscar a dos personas que pueden estar dentro, según les ha comunicado un testigo.

Fuentes de los Mossos han explicado que han recibido el aviso a las 15.14 horas de un desprendimiento, que ha obligado a cortar la vía, y que hay sospechas de que dos personas han quedado atrapadas.

Hasta el lugar se han desplazado agentes de la Unidad de intervención de montaña, la unidad de medios aéreos, de seguridad ciudadana y de tráfico de la policía catalana, así como un técnico geólogo del Institut Geològic de Catalunya (IGC) para estudiar la estabilidad del terreno.

