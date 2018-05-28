Un colegio público de Madrid cancela unos talleres sobre educación sexual para alumnos de 5º y 6º de Primaria

El CEIP Josep Tarradellas, un colegio público de Madrid, canceló el pasado mes de marzo unas charlas sobre educación sexual para alumnos de 5º y 6º de Primaria (10 a 12 años) "porque los contenidos no eran adecuados para el nivel de los niños y tenían connotaciones ideológicas", según señalan las actas del último Consejo Escolar recogidas por la Ser.
Los talleres, programados para la segunda semana de marzo —entre el 5 y el 9— fueron suspendidos a última hora sin comunicación previa a las familias. "Los profesores les dijeron a algunos de los chavales que había padres que se habían quejado", añade el presidente del AMPA del CEIP Josep Tarradellas, David Tarín.
El Centro de Salud de Sanchinarro, encargado de preparar el taller, argumenta que habían preparado varias charlas para tratar las diferentes orientaciones sexuales desde el prisma de la autoestima, según informa este medio. Asimismo, tratarían la anatomía femenina y masculina y abordarían la copa menstrual, el uso de tampones y compresas o, en el caso de los chicos, las poluciones nocturnas.
Asimismo, días antes de la celebración de las jornadas, el colegio contactó con la matrona del Centro de Salud de Sanchinarro para pedirle que cambiara algunos aspectos de la exposición. "De 50 diapositivas, querían que dejáramos solo 5", todas —según estas fuentes— las de "anatomía o las de la copa menstrual". Y la matrona se negó a modificar su charla. "Retocar no era, era no hablar de nada", aseveran.
Los padres, que califican esta decisión de "homófoba", agregan que la suspensión de estos cursos es contraria a la ley de Protección Integral contra la LGTBifobia, una norma aprobada en la Asamblea de Madrid en 2016 por la que se pretende impulsar la formación en la diversidad. Tras la protesta de las familias, el centro de salud ha puesto sus instalaciones a disposición de los padres para que los niños y niñas del CEIP Josep Tarradellas puedan disfrutar de estas charlas.
