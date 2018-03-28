Público
Una cometa causa retrasos y afecta a seis operaciones del aeropuerto de València

Su vuelo podía suponer un riesgo y avisó al 112 para que lo comunicara a las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado. Fue entonces cuando se decidió establecer esperas en las salidas y llegadas de las aeronaves.

Un avión comercial despega desde el aeropuerto de Manises (València).- EFE

Una cometa que volaba en el espacio aéreo del aeropuerto valenciano de Manises provocó en la tarde del martes retrasos de veinte minutos en un vuelo de llegada y esperas de hasta diez minutos en otros cinco vuelos.

La torre de control del aeropuerto divisó una cometa en el espacio aéreo de Manises que podía suponer un riesgo y avisó al 112 para que lo comunicara a las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado, según han informado fuentes aeroportuarias.

Se decidió entonces establecer esperas en las salidas y llegadas y uno de los vuelos previstos retrasó veinte minutos su llegada y otros cinco tuvieron que esperar entre cinco y diez minutos.

En total resultaron afectados por este incidente, que ocurrió entre las 19 y las 19.30 horas del martes, cuatro vuelos de llegada y dos de salida. El viento desplazó la cometa y, al no suponer ya un riesgo, se reanudó la normalidad en la actividad del aeropuerto. Fuentes del aeropuerto han indicado que incidentes como el de la cometa no son habituales.

