Comienza hoy el juicio por el libro 'Fariña', que lleva tres meses secuestrado

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 7 de Collado Villalba celebra este jueves la vista oral por 'Fariña', el libro sobre el narcotráfico gallego del periodista Nacho Carretero que lleva secuestrado desde comienzos del mes de marzo por la demanda del exalcalde de O Grove José Alfredo Bea Gondar.
La jueza Alejandra Fontana, la misma que ordenó la retirada del libro como medida cautelar, será la encargada de resolver el fondo de la demanda presentada por Bea Gondar por una presunta vulneración de su honor.
El juicio llega sin que la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid haya resuelto sobre el recurso presentado por Libros del KO, editora del libro, contra el secuestro de la obra, que iba por la décima edición cuando fue retirado de las librerías.
José Alfredo Bea Gondar reclama una indemnización de 500.000 euros al autor y a la editorial por una supuesta vulneración de su derecho al honor.
Bea Gondar aparece mencionado en dos ocasiones en la obra por sus supuestos vínculos con el narcotráfico, unos hechos que fueron confirmados por la Audiencia Nacional, si bien el Tribunal Supremo revocó esa sentencia por un defecto de forma
Recientemente, el exalcalde ha dado otro paso ante el mismo juzgado para intentar paralizar la venta de la obra en Portugal, donde se ha editado en las últimas semanas en virtud de un contrato de venta de derechos firmado en octubre de 2017, meses antes de la decisión judicial.
En este caso, además ha pedido a la jueza que dé traslado de los hechos al fiscal por si los mismos fueran constitutivos de delito de desobediencia (castigado con penas de hasta un año de prisión).
