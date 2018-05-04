La comisión de la reforma penal sobre agresiones sexuales, a la que el ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, había encargado un estudio para revisar los delitos sexuales tras el caso de La Manada —una noticia adelantada por Público—, contará con mujeres.
Los miembros natos de la comisión son todos varones —siete de siete, incluyendo al presidente—, así como el 86% de los vocales, lo que llevó al PSOE a anunciar que presentaría una proposición no de ley para que se incorporasen de inmediato a estos trabajos mujeres juristas especializadas en la materia.
En cuanto a la sección cuarta de Derecho Penal de dicho órgano consultivo del Ministerio de Justicia, que será la que revise los delitos sexuales, está conformada por veinte catedráticos de derecho penal y ninguna catedrática.
Esta tarde, sin embargo, la Cadena Ser ha informado de que la Comisión General de Codificación contará con expertas en el ramo para revisar los delitos de abuso y agresión sexual del código penal con una perspectiva de género.
Además, añade la Ser, se consultará tanto a víctimas como a asociaciones de mujeres juristas, peticiones realizadas por Esteban Mestre, presidente de la sección penal de la comisión, encargada de analizar si la redacción actual de los delitos sexuales es confusa en los límites de intimidación y consentimiento.
