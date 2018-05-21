El diario Público mantiene un alto ritmo de crecimiento en su audiencia, hasta lograr nuevos registros históricos. Concretamente, el pasado abril, el diario más sus sites asociados (lo que se conoce como Público sites) han anotado 7.482.553 usuarios únicos, según el medidor oficial de audiencias de Internet, comScore. Se trata de la segunda cifra más alta de audiencia de Público, después de los 8,1 millones de usuarios únicos de octubre de 2017.
En abril se han registrado casi dos millones de usuarios más que en el mismo mes de 2017, lo que representa un crecimiento interanual del 36,2%, lo que le coloca entre los medios más leídos de España.
Si descontamos los sites asociados, Público en solitario registra también un fuerte crecimiento en abril: según los datos de ComScore, ha alcanzado los 6.550.177 usuarios únicos, un 47% más que en el mismo mes de 2017.
Los datos de otro de los medidores de audiencia, la OJD también avalan el fuerte ritmo de crecimiento de este periódico digital. En abril, Público Sites ha logrado 12.477.177 usuarios únicos, con un crecimiento del 11% respecto a un año antes.
Público, el único medio generalista de España con dos mujeres al frente, Ana Pardo de Vera y Virginia Pérez Alonso, puso en marcha en febrero la Comunidad de Público, un sistema de socios que permitirá al diario digital “ser más fuertes, crecer en investigación, en exclusivas, en destapar injusticias, para ejercer más Periodismo valiente”.
Además, Público mantiene acuerdos con varios medios, entre ellos ctxt.es o El Asombrario, cuyos contenidos complementan su oferta informativa y refuerzan el compromiso de este medio con sus lectores. Además, a lo largo de estos últimos meses, ha incorporado a su plantilla de opinadores a Cristina Fallarás, Lucía Lijtmaer, Pascual Serrano, Diana López Varela y Máximo Pradera, entre otros.
Este medio ha iniciado el año 2018 ampliando su apuesta informativa audiovisual con el informativo diario Público al día, y el late night En la frontera, presentado por Juan Carlos Monedero. Además, ha reforzado sus contenidos audiovisuales con el show sobre feminismo combativo Deforme Semanal, presentado por Isa Calderón y Lucía Litjmaer, el show atípico y alternativo No te metas en Política de Facu Díaz y Miguel Maldonado y las emisiones de Universidad del Barrio.
