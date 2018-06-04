La Comunidad de Madrid tiene 600 viviendas públicas vacías y 3.400 personas esperan una

La Agencia de la Vivienda Social tiene un total de 592 viviendas vacías en toda la región. De ellas, 245 en la capital y 252 en el resto de municipios. Al mismo tiempo, 3.412 personas que cumplen todos los requisitos esperan a que les sea concedida una casa, según informa El Mundo.
Es decir, el 2,53% de las 23.354 viviendas gestionadas por el organismo público de vivienda de la Comunidad de Madrid, que sustituyó al antiguo Ivima, están sin ser usadas en la actualidad. Algunas de ellas son viviendas vacías en régimen de propiedad y otras casas en inmuebles con derecho en superficie.
El derecho de superficie consiste en que la Administración mantiene la propiedad del suelo en el que está construida la vivienda mientras que su titular adquiere el derecho de uso sobre ella durante 75 años. Provienen de cesiones de suelo a cooperativas.
Según la Agencia, sus datos recogen que son sólo 533 las viviendas vacías. De ellas, 347 están en la actualidad en reparación para que se entreguen en cuanto estén listas y 168, pertenecen al parque de emergencias de vivienda social. Este organismo se creó en 2016 para regular un conjunto de viviendas destinadas a aquellas familias que se encuentren atravesando situaciones de grave dificultad.
Del resto, existen 69 que están en trámites de estudio de distinto tipo mientras 117 son viviendas de peones de caminos, que han sido traspasadas recientemente por el Estado y que la Comunidad debe ahora estudiar qué se puede hacer con ellas.
