El número de solicitudes denegadas a mujeres maltratadas en los centros de acogida de la Comunidad de Madrid se ha disparado desde que Cristina Cifuentes llegó a la presidencia de la Comunidad en 2015, según adelanta la Cadena SER.
Según los datos oficiales de la Consejería de Políticas Sociales, en 2017 la Comunidad de Madrid denegó el 27% de las solicitudes para los centros de acogida —de 99 peticiones se rechazaron a 27 mujeres—. Un año que, según el portal estadístico del Ministerio de Sanidad e Igualdad, se alcanzó el dato más alto en nueve años de denuncias por violencia machista, con 26.959 registradas.
Madrid cuenta con cuatro centros públicos de acogida que tienen 92 plazas para que las víctimas permanezcan como máximo un año, después de que las mujeres pasen por uno de los cinco centros de emergencia -el primer nivel de atención-. Es un técnico cualificado quien se encarga de evaluar a las víctimas y decidir sobre si se produce el traslado a una de las casas de acogida.
Las denegaciones no han parado de crecer desde 2015 cuando se denegó el 6’35% de las peticiones, según los datos de la Consejería de Políticas Sociales. El año siguiente, 2016, la cifra de peticiones rechazadas aumentó en 18,18%.
Paula Gómez-Angulo, la Directora General de la Mujer, ha admitido en la Cadena SER que la situación se da por la falta de plazas en los centros de acogida.
