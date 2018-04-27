Público
Público

La Comunidad de Madrid sostiene que no hubo trato degradante hacia el menor con autismo de Getafe

El pasado día 18 la Consejería de Educación abrió un expediente de información reservada sobre la denuncia por posible hostigamiento y acoso a un alumno del colegio público de educación especial Santiago Ramón y Cajal, de Getafe.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fachada del Colegio Público de Educación Especial Ramón y Cajal, Getafe (Madrid). / Maps

Fachada del Colegio Público de Educación Especial Ramón y Cajal, Getafe (Madrid). / Maps

La Comunidad de Madrid, a través del Servicio de Inspección educativa, no ha hallado evidencia de un posible trato degradante hacia un menor autista en un colegio del municipio de Getafe, tras abrir un expediente por la denuncia de una familia.

El pasado día 18 la Consejería de Educación abrió un expediente de información reservada sobre la denuncia por posible hostigamiento y acoso a un alumno del colegio público de educación especial Santiago Ramón y Cajal, de Getafe.

Tras el análisis y revisión del caso, la Inspección educativa ha concluido que "no se desprende un trato degradante hacia el menor ni ningún hecho que pueda ser constitutivo de responsabilidad disciplinaria por el delito de acoso" a funcionarios docentes del citado centro, explica la Consejería de Educación en un comunicado.

Etiquetas