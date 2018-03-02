Público
Maltrato animal Condenada a prisión una pareja de Málaga que envenenó a 8 gatos de su vecina

Cinco de los felinos murieron y otros tres sobrevivieron con secuelas. Los condenados,de 68 y 71 años, les arrojaron bolas de comida con veneno.

Imagen de archivo de gatos callejeros / EFE

Una pareja ha sido condenada a ocho meses de prisión por un juzgado de Málaga por un delito de maltrato animal por envenenar a ocho gatos de su vecina tras arrojarles bolitas de carne cruda a través del muro medianero que separa las dos viviendas.

Los acusados han sido condenados, cada uno de ellos, a ocho meses de prisión e inhabilitación especial durante un año para el ejercicio de profesión, oficio y comercio que tenga relación con los animales, según la sentencia.

Los alimentos fueron ingeridos rápidamente por los animales y cinco de ellos murieron por un fallo circulatorio y metabólico y otros tres salvaron la vida, aunque sufren graves secuelas por las que requieren medicación y dieta de por vida, por lo que los acusados tendrán que indemnizar a la vecina por los gastos médicos.

El envenenamiento se produjo en la mañana del 2 de marzo de 2011 cuando los acusados, de 68 y 71 años, lanzaron las bolitas envenenadas en una vivienda ubicada en Málaga capital.

La rápida intervención de la dueña de los gatos evitó la muerte de tres de ellos, a los que les practicó un lavado de estómago y los llevó al veterinario.

