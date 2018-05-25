El Juzgado de lo Penal número 1 de Huelva ha condenado a un hombre a diez meses de prisión y a la inhabilitación especial durante cuatro años para el oficio, profesión, comercio y tenencia de animales, tras lanzar contra una reja de metal a una perra Yorkshire y matarla.
Según reza en la sentencia, que ha sido resuelta tras una conformidad entre las partes, este hombre ha sido condenado por un delito de maltrato animal aunque la pena de diez meses ha sido suspendida durante dos años condicionada al pago del daño moral al dueño de la perra, que se fijará en la ejecución de la sentencia, y a la realización de un curso de sensibilización para el trato de animales.
Los hechos ocurrieron el 1 de enero de 2016, sobre las 1,30 horas de la madrugada, cuando este hombre se encontraba en una heladería de la localidad de Almonte (Huelva), en compañía de otra persona, dueño de la perra que contaba con unos cinco años y medio.
El juez considera probado que este hombre de repente, sin mediar palabra, se dirigió hacia el animal, lo cogió por el cuello, le dio un puñetazo en el costado y lo lanzó contra una reja de metal, causando la muerte en el acto. Por su parte, el perjudicado ha reclamado los perjuicios derivados de este hecho.
