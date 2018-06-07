Público
Público

Condenado a 20 años de cárcel por intentar violar y matar a la hija de su pareja

El hombre dio golpes a la menor de 12 años hasta que quedó inconsciente y "le clavó un cuchillo en el abdomen y abandonó el domicilio", según afirma la sentencia.  

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Sección Segunda de la Audiencia Provincial en el Palacio de la Justicia de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. / Maps

Sección Segunda de la Audiencia Provincial en el Palacio de la Justicia de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. / Maps

La Sección Segunda de la Audiencia Provincial de Las Palmas ha condenado a 20 años de cárcel a un hombre de 51 años por los delitos de homicidio en grado de tentativa y agresión sexual en grado de tentativa al intentar violar y matar en 2016 a la hija de 12 años de su pareja en Carrizal (Gran Canaria).

En este sentido, el fallo considera probado que, sobre las 14.30 horas del 29 de septiembre de 2016, el acusado, tras llegar en compañía de la menor al domicilio que compartían, y aprovechando que ambos se encontraban solos, la golpeó con un jarrón en la cabeza y después la agarró por el cuello con la intención de asfixiarla, sin llegar a conseguirlo.

La sentencia añade que el hombre continuó con la agresión propinándole golpes hasta que la niña quedó inconsciente, momento en el que, guiado por la intención de satisfacer sus deseos sexuales, el varón trató de violarla.

Finalmente, antes de que la niña recobrara la conciencia, el acusado "le clavó un cuchillo en el abdomen y abandonó el domicilio tras haber cerrado la habitación".

Etiquetas