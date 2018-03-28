Condenan a un hombre por abusar de una niña y lo absuelven por hacer lo mismo a la madre

"O tú o la niña". Duras declaraciones las que se escucharon en la Audiencia Provincial de A Coruña donde se sentó en el banquillo un hombre acusado de abusar sexualmente a su sobrina política, una menor de 9 años, después de haber hecho lo mismo con la madre de la niña desde que era una cría y hasta su mayoría de edad.
Tal y como se ha hecho eco La Voz de Galicia, el tribunal consideró en su día probado que el procesado fue autor de ambos delitos, sin embargo solo tuvo a bien condenar uno de ellos, en concreto por abusar de la hija. Fue absuelto, en cambio, de los hechos cometidos con la madre porque el delito ya prescribió. Según la sentencia, el acusado comenzó a mantener a abusar de esta mujer en 1973, cuando tan sólo era una niña, y dado que han pasado 45 años los hechos ya no pueden ser juzgados.
Sin embargo, continuó abusando más allá de la mayoría de edad, en concreto la última vez fue en 2008 —fecha en que el delito no estaría aún prescrito—, pero el Supremo entiende que estas últimas agresiones ya no pueden considerarse delito, pues la víctima mantuvo encuentros con el procesado incluso después de casada, "sin advertir al esposo de lo que le estaba sucediendo", y sin que hubiese violencia por parte del procesado.
Recuerda el Tribunal Supremo que para que haya delito de agresión sexual ha de existir la concurrencia de violencia o intimidación y, en este caso, dicen los jueces, no hubo ni una cosa ni otra cuando la víctima ya era mayor.
