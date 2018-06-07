La Coordinadora contra la Tortura dice que la violencia policial del 1-O fue un "laboratorio represivo" para ver los límites de la sociedad

La Coordinadora para la Prevención de la Tortura, que aglutina a 40 entidades, ha presentado este jueves su informe de 2017 en el que presta especial atención al dispositivo policial del 1-O y que considera que algunas actuaciones policiales "encajan absolutamente con la definición de tortura y maltrato", ha afirmado la abogada Laia Serra.
En rueda de prensa, Serra, abogada de la Comisión de Defensa del Colegio de la Abogacía de Barcelona (Icab), ha expresado que el concepto de tortura engloba el sufrimiento físico y mental, la incertidumbre y la violencia simbólica y que el 1-O tuvo como finalidad el castigo: "Fue una operación de escarmiento colectivo".
Ha detallado que en el informe se han documentado "situaciones donde se usa la porra como primer recurso y en partes del cuerpo especialmente vulnerables" y que también se hizo uso de las balas de goma pese a estar prohibidas por el Parlament.
Asimismo, ha asegurado que la Coordinadora cuenta con suficientes datos como para "poder afirmar taxativamente que el dispositivo policial que debía impedir la votación no se hizo para este objetivo".
Serra ha constatado que hubo unidades policiales que desplegaron violencia más acentuada que otros y que, en definitiva, el operativo del 1-O fue un "laboratorio represivo para ver hasta qué punto la población aguantaba" en el que, a su entender, se hizo un uso ilegítimo de la fuerza.
Vulneración de Derechos
"La gente sufrió enormemente el componente simbólico por las vejaciones que sufrió y contempló", ha valorado Serra, y, de hecho, en el informe de la Coordinadora se constata que la extensión y la calidad de la violencia desplegada lo convierten en uno de los episodios de vulneración de los derechos humanos más relevante de los últimos años.
La Coordinadora también señala en su informe que la violencia ejercida el 1 de octubre ha causado un impacto psicosocial grave en la ciudadanía catalana y critican que no haya habido de momento ninguna investigación interna por parte de los respectivos cuerpos policiales ni la oportuna depuración de responsabilidades disciplinarias.
