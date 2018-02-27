Los Mossos d'Esquadra han localizado una pistola durante los registros en las viviendas que frecuentaba el detenido por el crimen del pantano de Susqueda, aunque no lo consideran por ahora un hallazgo clave, a la espera de que las pruebas determinen si pudo ser usada en el doble asesinato.
Según han confirmado fuentes de la investigación, los agentes de la policía catalana han localizado el arma corta en los registros que desde ayer efectúan en las viviendas de Anglès (Girona) que frecuentaba Jordi Magentí, tras ser detenido como supuesto autor del doble crimen del pantano de Susqueda, cometido el pasado 24 de agosto.
Una vez localizada la pistola, los especialistas de la policía catalana, que por el momento no dan una importancia determinante a este hallazgo, tendrán que comprobar si es la que se utilizó en el doble crimen, en el que las víctimas recibieron impactos de bala compatibles con un calibre de nueve milímetros.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra, que ayer registraron la casa de la madre del acusado, han inspeccionado este martes la vivienda de su tío, al que el sospechoso cuidaba, donde han rastreado un pequeño huerto y un cobertizo con detectores de metales en búsqueda del arma de fuego.
