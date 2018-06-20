Críticas a Benetton por usar imágenes de los migrantes del Aquarius para una campaña publicitaria

La marca de ropa italiana United Colors of Benetton ha sido muy criticada después de que se le ocurriera la nefasta idea de utilizar imágenes tomadas en durante el desembarco de los migrantes del Aquarius en Valencia para una campaña publicitaria en medios de comunicación y redes sociales.

La compañía ha empleado dos fotografías en dos anuncios diferentes. En una de ellas se ve a decenas de migrantes con chalecos salvavidas a bordo de una barca y en la otra, un grupo de mujeres y niños en fila frente a una voluntaria de Cruz Roja. En ambas aparece, además, el logotipo de Benetton.

La campaña publicitaria de Benetton con imágenes de los migrantes del Aquarius. / Twitter

La ONG SOS Méditerranée, una de las organizaciones encargadas del rescate en el Aquarius, condenó este martes el uso de las imágenes de estas personas con fines publicitarios y lucrativos. Además, recalcó que nunca dieron consentimiento para el uso de esas fotografías a nivel comercial.

"SOS Méditerranée se desvincula por completo de esta campaña que muestra una fotografía tomada mientras nuestros equipos rescataban a personas en peligro en el mar durante una operación realizada el 9 de junio", ha expresado la ONG en un comunicado compartido a través de Twitter.

🔴 STATEMENT on the use of SOS MEDITERRANEE’s pictures pic.twitter.com/rkfCcios6P — SOS MEDITERRANEE GER (@SOSMedGermany) 19 de junio de 2018

No es la primera vez que Benetton levanta ampollas con sus anuncios y publicidades, pero en esta ocasión, ha recibido críticas hasta del propio ministro de Interior de Italia, el ultraderechista Matteo Salvini, que se negó a acoger a los 629 migrantes. "¿Sólo yo pienso que esto es de mal gusto?", publicó en su Twitter.

Solo io trovo che sia squallido?https://t.co/leOn1vJhK1 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) 19 de junio de 2018

Benetton aún no ha dado la cara ante la polémica. Pero sí se ha pronunciado el fotógrafo oficial de las campañas de la marca, Oliviero Toscani, que no ha dudado en responder al comentario en Twitter de su ministro: "Mira señor Salvini, no es lamentable, sino un drama. Desafortunadamente hay mucho no entendemos lo que está sucediendo. Así que el hecho de que un negacionista del Holocausto como tú critique esta acción me hace darme cuenta de que tengo razón".