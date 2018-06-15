Cuatro muertos y 307 personas rescatadas de 38 pateras en aguas del Estrecho

Efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo han rescatado a 307 inmigrantes, así como a cuatro cadáveres en aguas del Estrecho de Gibraltar, después de que en las últimas operaciones desarrolladas este viernes hallan rescatado a 38 personas y recuperado a dos cadáveres en unas siete pateras.
Según ha indicado una portavoz de Salvamento Marítimo, a las 15,00 horas se había rescatado esos 307 inmigrantes si bien el dispositivo de búsqueda y auxilio humanitario sigue activo al tener constancia de la existencia de más pateras en la zona.
Hasta las 15:00 h se han rescatado en el Estrecho 38 pateras con 307 personas vivas y 4 cadáveres. Movilizadas 7 de nuestras unidades marítimas y el helicóptero Helimer 202. Continúa la búsqueda pic.twitter.com/E4WpPQF6eK— SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) 15 de junio de 2018
En estos momentos, unas siete embarcaciones de la entidad dependiente del Ministerio de Fomento junto al helicóptero Helimer 202 ejecutan labores de rastreo en búsqueda de nuevas pateras.
