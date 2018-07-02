Se cumplen doce años del accidente de metro más grave de la historia de nuestro país, que se saldó con 43 muertos y 47 heridos. Este será el primer aniversario de la tragedia del metro de València de 2006 en el que los familiares de las víctimas las recuerden sin actos públicos.
Esta decisión se debe a que buena parte de sus reivindicaciones están concluidas, según ha informado la presidenta de la Asociación de Víctimas, Rosa Garrote en la Cadena SER. La Audiencia de Valencia reabrió la causa del accidente de la Línea 1 de Metrovalencia el pasado febrero después de que se archivarse el caso hasta en tres ocasiones. Sin embargo, Garrote se lamenta de que el suceso aún no se haya resuelto en lo judicial: "Todavía está la vista abierta y queda pendiente que se atribuyan las responsabilidades. Esa es la espinita que nos queda pendiente".
La principal causa del suceso se atribuía a un exceso de velocidad del conductor. Aunque, la asociación de víctimas reclama que deben tenerse en cuenta otras razones, como la falta de medidas de seguridad.
Una de las investigadas, la exgerente de Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat, Marisa Gracia, hace unas semanas aseguró en los juzgados que tenía "la conciencia tranquila" y se eximió de las responsabilidades de la seguridad ferroviaria.
En el listado de imputados también se encuentran los exdirectivos de esta empresa pública Juan José Gimeno Barberá, Vicente Antonio Contreras Bornez, Manuel Sansano Muñoz, Francisco García Sigüenza, Sebastián Argente Cuesta, Luis Miguel Domingo Alepuz y Francisco Orts.
