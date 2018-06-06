La compañía de origen israelí MyHeritage, que se dedica a realizar test genéticos ‘online’ para rastrear la genealogía de quienes contratan sus servicios, ha reconocido un acceso no autorizado a sus sistemas que afecta a 92 millone sde usuarios. De momento asegura que únicamente se han filtrado direcciones de correo electrónico y los hash de contraseñas en un servidor privado, pero aconseja a los usuarios cambiar sus contraseñas
Esta violación de seguridad tuvo lugar el 26 de octubre del año pasado, según un post oficial. La compañía afirma que tuvo noticia de esta brecha el pasado lunes, cuando un responsable de seguridad recibió un aviso de un investigador, el cual halló un archivo con las direcciones de correo electrónico y contraseñas cifradas en un servidor privado fuera de MyHeritage.
MyHeritage asegura que no se han encontrado otros datos en dicho servidor, y que no ha detectado que los datos encontrados en ese servidor se estuvieran utilizando.
Asimismo, la empresa israelí puntualiza en su comunicado que la información sobre los árboles genealógicos y los datos de ADN se almacenan en sistemas separados y no forman parte de de esta filtración masiva.
MyHeritage insiste en que están investigando el fallo y tomando medidas para contratar a una compañía de ciberseguridad independiente, con el fin de que revise el incidente.
MyHeritage, fundada en Israel, ayuda a familias de todo el mundo a encontrar su historia con herramientas de árbol genealógico, pruebas de ADN y una biblioteca de registros históricos.
