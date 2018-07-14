Un joven gay ha sido apaleado esta pasada madrugada en los alrededores de la Rambla del Raval por otros tres jóvenes que le han gritado "maricón" y le han insultado por su orientación sexual, ha denunciado el presidente del Observatorio contra la Homofobia (OCH), Eugeni Rodríguez.

Los hechos sucedieron hacia las tres de esta madrugada durante la fiesta mayor del barrio del Raval cuando el agredido se separó de sus amigos para ir a uno de los lavabos portátiles instalados por el ayuntamiento, donde había un grupo de cinco jóvenes, tres de los cuales la emprendieron a golpes con el joven homosexual.

"Le estaban esperando, le han llamado 'maricón' y le han pegado patadas y golpes. Le han insultado sin más", explicó Rodríguez.

El joven agredido acudió esta mañana al ambulatorio donde le diagnosticaron contusiones diversas de carácter leve.

"Aunque las lesiones no han sido graves, el impacto ha sido terrible", añadió Rodríguez, que ya denunció la agresión al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y que la próxima semana acompañará a la víctima a presentar la denuncia "para que no quede impune".

"Aunque no podemos evitar casos como este, hay que destacar la valentía del joven al denunciarlo", señaló Rodríguez, quien hizo un llamamiento para que se denuncien todos los casos de actos homófobos "porque hay canales como el OCH para asesorarles y acompañarles y asegurar que no quede impune".

"Buenas noches. Me acaban de pegar una paliza, a base de patadas en la cabeza, por maricón. Ahora mismo no me apetece extenderme más, pero me parece importante que esto no pase desapercibido. En el centro histórico de Barcelona, a 2018", escribió el joven agredido en su perfil de twitter.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, respondió al tuit condenando la acción y expresando su apoyo al agredido.