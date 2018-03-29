Público
Denuncian que el incendio que ha calcinado el Ateneu de Sarrià es un ataque fascista

El fuego se ha producido de madrugada y no ha provocado ningún herido. El centro social ha amanecido con pintadas amenazantes y de simbología nazi. Los responsables del local barcelonés piden una "investigación rigurosa" sobre el caso.

Fachada calcinada del Ateneu de Sarrià.

Fachada calcinada del Ateneu de Sarrià./ @APSarria

Un incendio ha calcinado esta madrugada el Ateneu de Sarrià, en Barcelona.
Según fuentes del Ayuntamiento, el aviso de fuego se ha recibido a las 3.45 horas y se han desplazado hasta el luegar cinco dotaciones de los Bomberos, que han acabado las tareas de extinción y ventilación a las 7.49 de esta mañana. Ninguna persona ha resultado herida en el suceso.

Todavía se desconocen las causas del incendio, pero el Ateneo ha denunciado en Twitter que se trata de un "ataque fascista" y reclaman una "investigación rigurosa" sobre el caso.

Después del ataque, han aparecido pintadas en el interior del inmueble con simbología nazi, como esvásticas, y mensajes como "estáis muertos CDC", según publica el periódico Ara.

Éste es el cuarto ataque que ha sufrido el local. Anteriormente habían aparecido pintadas fascistas en el patio e incluso el pasado18 de noviembre un grupo consiguió entrar en el centro rompiendo la ventana posterior y provocando graves destrozos.

El Ateneu Popular de Sarrià nació el 10 de diciembre del 2015, cuando un grupo de jóvenes del barrio convocadas por la Asamblea de Jóvenes de Sarrià-Esberla ocupó la masía de la calle Hort de la Vila, 29.

