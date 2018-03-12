Público
Informe del CGPJ sobre violencia de género Las denuncias por violencia machista alcanzaron su máximo histórico en 2017

Los juzgados españoles recibieron el año pasado 166.620 denuncias por violencia machista, un 16,4% que en el año anterior, y el número de mujeres víctimas de esta lacra subió un 17,7% hasta las 158.217

Protesta contra la violencia de género. (EFE)

Los juzgados españoles recibieron en 2017 166.620 denuncias por violencia machista, un 16,4% que en el año anterior, y el número de mujeres víctimas de esta lacra subió un 17,7% hasta las 158.217, las cifras más altas desde que el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) las contabiliza.

Un año, 2017, en el que el CGPJ destaca el incremento de los menores enjuiciados por violencia de género (que pasó de los 179 de 2016 a los 266, lo que supone un aumento de casi el 50%).

El Observatorio del CGPJ también subraya el descenso de dos puntos de la dispensa de las mujeres de la obligación legal de declarar, que pasó del 12% en 2016 al 10% en 2017.

En este ejercicio, la cifra de denuncias presentadas se convierte en la más alta desde que se contabilizan estos datos, superando la cifra de denuncias en 2008 y en 2016, años en los que se produjeron más de 142.000 denuncias.

Para la presidenta del Observatorio, Ángeles Carmona, estos datos indican "de manera fehaciente, un importante aumento de denuncias presentadas en los órganos judiciales". A su juicio, "es positivo que afloren todas las conductas violentas hacia la mujer y hacia los menores", aunque cree que son "cifras inasumibles, impropias de una sociedad madura y civilizada".

(Habrá ampliación)

