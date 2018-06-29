Público
Depilación femenina El anuncio que rompe los esquemas sobre la depilación femenina

La firma Billie ha lanzado una novedosa campaña publicitaria en la que se visibiliza y normaliza el vello en las mujeres.

Una de las mujeres del anuncio/Instagram

Las mujeres no solo se tienen que enfrentar a pagar casi el triple por una maquinilla de afeitar por el hecho de estar dirigido al público femenino, sino que además los spots de este artilugio de depilación siempre muestran una falsa realidad de sus cuerpos: una mujer depilándose sin un rastro de vello. Hasta ahora.

La firma Billie ha lanzado una novedosa campaña publicitaria en la que se visibiliza y normaliza el vello en las mujeres. Además, las protagonistas son varias féminas, diferentes entre sí, con vello en las piernas, en las axilas, en la parte inferior del vientre y hasta en los dedos de los pies.

La empresa de cuidado personal también lanza en su mensaje liberador para las mujeres: "Pelo. Todo el mundo lo tiene. Incluso las mujeres. El mundo hace como que no existe. Pero sí, lo hemos comprobado. Así que como quieras, cuando quieras y donde quieras, si es que quieres depilarte, aquí estaremos". 

