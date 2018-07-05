Sorpresa en el Parlamento Europeo. Los eurodiputados han rechazado el texto enmendado de la propuesta de directiva sobre derechos de autor (la conocida como ‘directiva del copyright’), que pretende armonizar los derechos de propiedad intelectual en la Unión Europea.
Con 318 votos en contra y 278 a favor (31 abstenciones), el texto —que incluía medidas polémicas como el filtrado previo de publicaciones a cargo de los prestadores o el pago de una controvertida tasa por cita— deberá ser retocado para una próxima votación, que previsiblemente se celebrará entre el 10 y el 13 de septiembre.
La eurodiputada Julia Reda, una de las personas que más ha alentado las protestas sociales contra esta propuesta de directiva, celebraba en Twitter el resultado.
Great success: Your protests have worked! The European Parliament has sent the copyright law back to the drawing board. All MEPs will get to vote on #uploadfilters and the #linktax September 10–13. Now let's keep up the pressure to make sure we #SaveYourInternet! pic.twitter.com/VwqAgH0Xs5— Julia Reda (@Senficon) 5 de julio de 2018
“Gran éxito: ¡Tus protestas han funcionado!”, afirma en dicho tuit, y añade: “¡Mantengamos la presión para asegurarnos de que #SaveYourInternet!”
Se trata de toda una victoria para todo un colectivo de grupos de presión, activistas, académicos, plataformas —como la Wikipedia— e incluso compañías, que criticaban diferentes aspectos de esta normativa, desde su contenido hasta su forma de tramitación.
Con carácter general, en el punto de mira de los defensores de las libertades en la red se habían fijado en dos de sus artículos. El 11 establecía una suerte de 'Canon AEDE' al obligar a empresas como Facebook o Google a contar siempre con el permiso o la licencia del dueño de un contenido para su agregación o indexación, en su caso mediante el pago de una cantidad como remuneración.
Por otro lado, el artículo 13 implicaba que las plataformas de publicación online como Facebook, Twitter, GitHub o eBay se iban a ver obligadas a la instalación de filtros para evitar que los usuarios subiesen materiales con derechos de autor, algo que ya hace YouTube con ID Content, por ejemplo, o Instagram, mediante sus propios algoritmos.
Los más críticos con este planteamiento veían el artículo 13 como una puerta abierta a la llamada "censura algorítmica", es decir, en la práctica un oscuro algoritmo terminaría siendo el juez que establece qué es 'piratería' y qué no. Y todo ello en en manos de las multinacionales de internet, con una supervisión general pública, según el último texto que ahora ha sido rechazado.
