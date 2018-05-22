Público
Se derrumba el forjado de un edificio en rehabilitación en Madrid

Según fuentes de Emergencias Madrid no se descarta que en su interior pudieran haber personas.

Los Bomberos trabajan para asegurar la zona y encontrar posibles atrapados por el derrumbe. TWITTER EMERGENCIAS MADRID

El forjado de un edificio en rehabilitación en la calle Martínez Campos de Madrid se ha derrumbado y, por el momento se desconoce si ha afectado a alguna persona en su interior.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes de Emergencias Madrid no se descarta que en su interior pudieran haber personas.

