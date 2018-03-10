Público
DESAHUCIOS Un hombre se prende fuego a lo bonzo cuando iba a ser desalojado en Barcelona

El afectado permanece hospitalizado, aunque evoluciona favorablemente, y el desahucio ha sido paralizado

Foto de archivo de una protesta callejera contra un desahucio. / EFE

Un hombre que iba a ser desalojado el viernes por la mañana en Barcelona se prendió fuego a lo bonzo dentro de su vivienda y frente a varios de los Mossos d’Esquadra que habían acudido hasta allí, tal y como informa La Varguardia

El afectado, de menos de 40 años de edad y que llevaba siete años residiendo en una de las habitaciones del domicilio, se encuentra hospitalizado con quemaduras de primer y segundo grado, sobre todo en el rostro, y evoluciona favorablemente, según informa el diario catalán.

Los policías se personaron en la casa al rededor de las 9 de la mañana acompañados de una comitiva judicial e informaron al hombre de que iban a proceder a precintar la vivienda, por lo que debía abandonarla.

Entonces, el hombre invitó a los agentes a entrar en el domicilio y allí comenzó a gritar “Me quiero morir”, según relataba uno de los policías a La Vanguardia. En ese momento, el joven comenzó a rociar su cuerpo con alcohol de quemar y se prendió fuego con un mechero. Los agentes lograron retirarle la botella de alcohol y apagar las llamas, siendo el desahucio paralizado y el afectado trasladado a dependencias hospitalarias.

