Desarticuladas dos redes dedicadas al tráfico de menores entre Marruecos y España

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a veintiocho personas y desarticulado dos organizaciones dedicadas al tráfico de menores marroquíes en una operación conjunta con Europol llevada a cabo en varias provincias españolas.
Tras ser captados en Marruecos los menores cruzaban la frontera clandestinamente llegando a pagar unos 2.000 euros si era en patera, 5.000 en moto de agua y 2.500 si se utilizaban coches o camiones, aumentando los precios considerablemente si las condiciones meteorológicas eran adversas, informa la Dirección General de la Policía.
En la primera fase de la operación, en la que quedó desarticulada una de las organizaciones, varios de los detenidos de origen marroquí trabajaban como personal laboral en un centro de menores de Asturias.
Posteriores investigaciones posibilitaron en una segunda fase del operativo la desarticulación de otra organización interconectada con la primera y dedicada al secuestro de los menores al llegar a las costas españolas sin dejarles continuar su periplo hasta que sus familias de origen en Marruecos pagaran 500 euros.
En la primera fase fueron detenidas 22 personas: En Madrid (1), Oviedo (5), Gijón (2), Castellón (4), Algeciras (1), Zamora (3), Barcelona (3), Lleida (1), Bilbao (1) y Murcia (1), y en la segunda las otras seis: En Jerez de la Frontera (3), Bilbao (2) y Barcelona (1).
