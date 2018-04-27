Detenido por abusos sexuales a dos peregrinas que realizaban el Camino de Santiago

Un varón de 79 años ha sido detenido en la localidad navarra de Los Arcos como presunto autor de un delito de abusos sexuales cometidos contra dos peregrinas extranjeras que realizaban el Camino de Santiago.
La detención la ha practicado la Policía Foral que indica en un comunicado que el hombre ofreció a las peregrinas un alojamiento que éstas rechazaron al carecer de acceso a Internet.
En el momento de despedirse, según la citada fuente, les realizó tocamientos no consentidos, tras lo que las víctimas se dirigieron al albergue municipal para denunciar los hechos a la patrulla de la Policía Foral adscrita a la vigilancia del Camino.
