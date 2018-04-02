Detenido por almacenar más de 63.000 fotografías pedófilas en su teléfono móvil

La Guardia Civil ha detenido por un delito de pornografía infantil a un joven de 28 años del área metropolitana de Granada que almacenaba más de 63.000 fotografías de contenido pedófilo en un teléfono móvil.
Con esta detención, de la que ha informado este lunes el instituto armado en un comunicado, la Guardia Civil da por concluida la Operación Darkto, que se inició el pasado mes de junio después de que una persona encontrara en las inmediaciones de un colegio granadino un teléfono móvil con miles de fotografías de pornografía infantil y lo entregara en el cuartel del municipio de Armilla.
El teléfono no tenía asignada ninguna tarjeta de telefonía móvil y no contaba con código de desbloqueo, de ahí que el vecino que lo encontró pudiera acceder fácilmente a su contenido cuando buscaba un número al que llamar para devolverlo.
Al abrirlo se encontró con fotografías de contenido pedófilo y decidió entregarlo a la Guardia Civil. Al no estar vinculado a un número de teléfono y no encontrar ninguna referencia en su interior sobre su propietario, los agentes del Equipo de Delitos Tecnológicos de la Unidad Orgánica de Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil han tenido que analizar y estudiar más de 63.000 fotografías extraídas del terminal.
En el exhaustivo análisis realizado al teléfono, la Guardia Civil ha comprobado que el detenido accedía a través de la "deep web" —internet profunda— a un dominio con miles de archivos de pornografía infantil que intercambiaba con otras personas a nivel europeo.
Los agentes investigaron el domicilio del detenido e intervinieron varios equipos informáticos con más archivos de contenido pedófilo.
