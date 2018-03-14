La Ertzaintza ha detenido al propietario de un bar de Bilbao como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexuales a cinco mujeres a las que había propuesto trabajar como camareras. La Policía vasca mantiene abierta la investigación ante la posibilidad de que más mujeres hayan podido ser víctimas de abusos similares.
Una joven de 20 años de edad se presentó el pasado lunes en dependencias de la Ertzaintza de la capital vizcaína para interponer una denuncia por un presunto delito de abusos sexuales con acceso carnal y bajo la influencia de bebidas alcohólicas, y acusó de los hechos al propietario de un bar. Además de esta denuncia, se presentaron a lo largo de ese mismo día otras cuatro denuncias de mujeres que declararon haber sido víctimas de similares abusos.
Tras la investigación de las denuncias, agentes de la Ertzaintza detuvieron este pasado martes por la noche a un varón de 45 años como presunto autor de los abusos sexuales contra estas cinco mujeres con edades comprendidas entre los 20 y 25 años.
Las investigaciones practicadas por la Ertzaintza han permitido determinar que el acusado elegía como víctimas a chicas de estas edades a las que proponía para trabajar como camareras en el bar, citándolas principalmente los domingos, cuando el local se encontraba cerrado.
El detenido instaba a las jóvenes a ingerir bebidas de alta graduación alcohólica, con el argumento de que, si tenían que servir bebidas, debían conocer el tipo de bebida a servir. Por el contrario, el acusado ingería pequeñas cantidades de esas bebidas e incluso sin alcohol. Siendo consciente de la vulnerabilidad de sus víctimas, cerraba el local con el fin de someterlas a abusos sexuales.
Los agentes encargados de las pesquisas mantienen abierta la investigación ante la posibilidad de que más mujeres hayan podido ser víctimas de abusos similares. El arrestado pasará en las próximas horas a disposición judicial una vez finalizadas las diligencias correspondientes.
