Detenido un conductor de la EMT de Valencia por masturbarse mientras conducía

Un conductor de la EMT de Valencia, de 60 años, ha sido detenido por la Policía Nacional como presunto autor de un delito contra la seguridad vial después de que supuestamente se masturbara mientras conducía el autobús, según denunció una joven pasajera, han informado a EFE fuente policiales.
La Empresa Municipal de Transporte (EMT) ha confirmado a EFE que recibió un requerimiento policial para la identificación de uno de sus trabajadores pero sin conocer "más información" sobre los motivos de tal petición, lo que le ha llevado a iniciar una investigación interna para conocer los hechos en los que supuestamente se ha visto envuelto el conductor.
El hombre, sin antecedentes, quedó en libertad, con la advertencia de que tendrá que comparecer en el juzgado cuando sea requerido.
Al parecer, a finales del mes de mayo una joven usuaria de un autobús de la empresa municipal interpuso una denuncia después de que el conductor de la línea en la que viajaba se masturbara mientras estaba conduciendo.
Según el relato policial, la joven se sentó en un asiento a la derecha del conductor y vio cómo este le miraba a través del espejo y hacía rozamientos con la mano en su entrepierna e incluso en un momento determinado llegó a verle el pene, por lo que bajó del autobús y fue a denunciarlo, tal y como adelanta este jueves el diario Las Provincias.
Las investigaciones llevaron a la identificación del hombre que finalmente fue detenido este miércoles, según fuentes policiales, por un delito contra la seguridad del tráfico.
