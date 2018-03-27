La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre de 73 años, residente en Albacete, acusado de corrupción de menores, ya que acosó durante tres meses a una adolescente de 15 años a través de internet, haciéndose pasar por un joven universitario, y con quien llegó a fijar un encuentro real.
La Policía Nacional ha informado en un comunicado de que las investigaciones comenzaron en diciembre de 2017, cuando la madre de la menor denunció que la chica había enviado fotografías en las que aparecía desnuda a una persona desconocida que había conocido a través de internet, unas instantáneas que la madre descubrió en el teléfono móvil de la menor al detectar un cambio de comportamiento en la chica.
La madre desconfió del receptor de esas imágenes, que "aparentaba ser un joven universitario residente en Madrid" e interpuso una denuncia.
Los agentes indagaron y descubrieron que la menor inicialmente había difundido las imágenes íntimas "de forma voluntaria", aunque el acosador había "embaucado a la menor aprovechándose de su corta edad para exigirle que mandara más fotos de alto carácter sexual".
El "ciberacosador" incluso llegó a proponer a la menor un encuentro físico en Valladolid, donde reside la joven, y había fijado una fecha.
Con el avance de las investigaciones, los agentes comprobaron que el destinatario de las imágenes no era un joven universitario que residía en Madrid, sino un hombre de 73 años residente en Albacete, que utilizaba locutorios y pisos de alquiler para conectarse a internet e impedir su localización.
Los agentes pudieron identificar "plenamente" al "ciberacosador" en Albacete capital y ha sido detenido por un presunto delito de corrupción de menores.
