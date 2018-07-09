Detenido un hombre por agredir a su mujer, a la que la Ertzaintza encontró inconsciente

Un varón, de 39 años, ha sido detenido en Vitoria por agredir a su mujer, a la que la Ertzaintza encontró inconsciente en el portal de un edificio.
El arresto se produjo la noche del domingo, cuando una mujer avisó de que había sido agredida por su pareja en el domicilio familiar, ubicado en el barrio de Lakua, según ha informado la Ertzaintza en un comunicado.
Los agentes que acudieron al aviso encontraron en el portal de un edificio a una mujer inconsciente, que recuperó el conocimiento instantes más tarde y que les explicó que había sido golpeada por su marido.
Los sanitarios desplazados al lugar de los hechos atendieron a la víctima de un golpe en la frente y de un brazo dolorido, y a continuación la trasladaron al Hospital de Santiago.
Por su parte, los agentes se dirigieron a la vivienda, en la que detuvieron al presunto agresor. El detenido, de 39 años, ha sido puesto a disposición judicial.
