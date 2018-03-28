Público
Detenido un hombre en Alicante por difundir en las redes un vídeo sexual de su exnovia

La víctima solicitó una orden de protección y alejamiento del detenido, que fue atendida por la Unidad de Atención a la Familia y la Mujer (UFAM) se ha encargo de llevar a cabo los trámites.

Una patrulla de la Policía Nacional. 

Un hombre de 24 años ha sido detenido en Ibi (Alicante) por, supuestamente, grabar varios vídeos de contenido sexual con su ex pareja sentimental y difundirlos al entorno cercano de ambos a través de una plataforma de mensajería instantánea.

Según la Policía Nacional, la operación se inició a raíz de la denuncia de la víctima, quien declaró que su expareja durante un tiempo realizó con su teléfono móvil varias grabaciones con contenido sexual que posteriormente difundió entre sus amigos.

El hombre fue arrestado el pasado día 13 de marzo y se le investiga por su participación en un delito de amenazas y descubrimiento y revelación de secretos en el ámbito de la violencia de género, pues la chica había mantenido una relación previa de pareja.

La víctima solicitó una orden de protección y alejamiento del detenido, que fue atendida por la Unidad de Atención a la Familia y la Mujer (UFAM) se ha encargo de llevar a cabo los trámites. 

