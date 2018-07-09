La Guardia Civil ha detenido esta madrugada a un varón de 59 años acusado de matar a su mujer en la plaza de la Estación de la localidad madrileña de Collado Villalba.
Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han informado a Efe de que el suceso ha ocurrido sobre las 00:50 horas cuando se recibió el aviso de un altercado en la plaza de la Estación de esta localidad de la sierra madrileña.
Hasta el lugar se ha desplazado un equipo del Servicio de Urgencia Médica de Madrid (SUMMA) que ha encontrado a la mujer en parada cardiorrespiratoria, con un fuerte golpe en la cabeza.
Los sanitarios, a pesar de las maniobras de reanimación, no pudieron revertir la parada y confirmaron el fallecimiento, han explicado a Efe fuentes de Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112.
Los investigadores están a la espera de que se le practica la autopsia a la víctima para determinar las circunstancias de la muerte.
Posteriormente, la Guardia Civil ha detenido a su pareja sentimental, un varón de nacionalidad rumana de 59 años. Según las mismas fuentes, no había denuncias previas de la pareja.
Se trata de la víctima por violencia machista número 21 en lo que va de año, el segundo en la Comunidad de Madrid y el cuarto en España en los últimos tres días.
