Público
Público

Detenido un hombre por el crimen de una vecina de Pilas (Sevilla) en diciembre de 2015

Más de dos años y medio después de la muerte de Silvia García, la mujer de 51 años de edad cuyo cadáver fue descubierto con un golpe en la cabeza a la entrada de su casa, ha sido detenida una persona por su presunta relación con este crimen.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de recurso de un coche de la Guardia Civil. GUARDIA CIVIL

Imagen de recurso de un coche de la Guardia Civil. GUARDIA CIVIL

Más de dos años y medio después de la muerte de Silvia García, la mujer de 51 años de edad cuyo cadáver fue descubierto con un golpe en la cabeza a la entrada de su propio hogar de Pilas, Sevilla, al fin ha sido detenida una persona por su presunta relación con este crimen, según han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

Las mismas fuentes han precisado que sigue vigente el secreto de sumario dictado en su momento por el Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción Número cuatro de Sanlúcar la Mayor, que se hizo cargo del caso.

Silvia García era trabajadora del servicio municipal de Ayuda a Domicilio del Ayuntamiento de Pilas y militante de la agrupación local de IU. La tarde del 1 de diciembre de 2015, una de sus hijas la descubrió en la puerta de su propia vivienda con un "fuerte" golpe en la cabeza, trasladándola junto con otros familiares al ambulatorio de la localidad, donde sólo se pudo certificar su fallecimiento.

Desde el primer momento los investigadores descartaron que se tratase de un caso de violencia machista y las pesquisas se centraron en el entorno de la mujer hasta que ayer fue detenido un hombre que, según publica el diario ABC, sería el hermano de la víctima.

Etiquetas