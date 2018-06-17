Detenido un hombre por disparar dos veces a su pareja en Granada

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre que este sábado disparó dos veces a su mujer en la puerta de su domicilio de Guadahortuna (Granada) dos balas que impactaron en el estómago y la cabeza, y por las que la víctima permanece ingresada en el hospital de Traumatología de Granada en estado crítico.
Según han informado fuentes del instituto armado, que se ha hecho cargo de la investigación, el suceso tuvo lugar poco antes de las tres de la tarde, cerca de la vivienda conyugal, cuando el detenido, un hombre de 53 años y sin antecedentes policiales, disparó con un arma corta a su mujer, de 43 años. La víctima fue evacuada en helicóptero hasta el hospital de Traumatología, donde ingresó en estado crítico.
Las mismas fuentes han informado de que no existían denuncias previas por violencia de género ni antecedentes por agresiones, aunque sí un requerimiento hace años, un episodio de disputas que provocó una llamada vecinal, pero tras el que no se formalizó denuncia alguna.
El hombre, que carecía de licencia para tener el arma corta usada en los hechos, fue detenido en el mismo municipio poco minutos después de disparar a su mujer, con la que tiene tres hijos y que en ocasiones interrumpían su convivencia por disputas, según publica el periódico Ideal de Granada. El detenido permanece en dependencias policiales de la capital mientras la Guardia Civil investiga las circunstancias de los hechos y ultima las diligencias, por lo que previsiblemente no pasará a disposición judicial hasta este lunes.
