Detenido un hombre tras matar a su madre y herir a su padrastro en Valencia

Un hombre de 25 años ha sido detenido esta madrugada tras supuestamente matar a su madre y herir de gravedad a su padrastro mientras dormían en el barrio valenciano de Benimàmet, según han informado a EFE fuentes policiales.
Los hechos se han producido pasada la una de la madrugada en un domicilio del número 14 de la calle Gavarda, cuando al parecer el joven ha acuchillado a la madre y ha intentado degollar al padrastro.
Según las fuentes, ha sido el otro hijo de la mujer el que, alertado por el padrastro, ha llamado al 112 y, cuando los agentes han acudido al domicilio, han encontrado a la mujer muerta en la cama y a su pareja sentimental con un corte en el cuello.
El agresor, que se ha intentado autolesionar con la misma arma, ha sido detenido en la misma puerta del edificio, según las mismas fuentes, que han indicado que la Policía Nacional ha iniciado una investigación para determinar las circunstancias en las que se ha producido el suceso.
Fuentes del Centro de Información y Coordinación de Urgencias (CICU) han comunicado que tanto la mujer fallecida como su pareja tienen 50 años.
El padrastro del agresor ha sido trasladado a un hospital con heridas de arma blanca en el cuello, según el CICU, que ha indicado que el joven detenido también ha sido llevado a un centro sanitario para ser atendido por las heridas, aunque en este caso no revestían gravedad.
Hasta el lugar se han desplazado agente de la Policía Nacional, la Local y una ambulancia del Servicio de Atención Médica Urgente (SAMU).
