Detenido en Irún tras encerrar a su pareja en el domicilio familiar durante dos meses

Agentes de la Ertzaintza han detenido este pasado lunes de madrugada a un hombre que habría encerrado durante dos meses en el domicilio familiar a su pareja, a la que insultaba y agredía frecuentemente, según la denuncia de la víctima.
En un comunicado, la Ertzaintza ha informado de que hacia la una de la madrugada de ayer, un particular solicitó presencia policial en Irún ya que había una mujer en la vía pública que estaba llorando. Una vez en el lugar, la víctima explicó a los agentes que había sido maltratada por su marido, que la había mantenido encerrada en su domicilio durante los dos últimos meses.
El último episodio de maltrato se había producido esa noche y había logrado huir de casa. Ante esta declaración la Ertzaintza acudió al domicilio de esta persona y se procedió al arresto de su marido.
La mujer fue atendida en el ambulatorio de la localidad de las contusiones que tenía en diferentes partes del cuerpo.
En la denuncia presentada en dependencias policiales, consta que los insultos y las agresiones "eran habituales", y que solo podía salir a la calle acompañada por su pareja.
El detenido, de 41 años, fue puesto ayer a disposición judicial y, tras prestar declaración, quedó en libertad. La autoridad judicial estableció como medida cautelar la prohibición de acercarse a la víctima, a su domicilio o a su lugar de trabajo. Además, tiene prohibido comunicarse con ella por ningún medio.
