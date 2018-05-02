Público
Detenido un menor por grabar y difundir en redes una agresión en Ourense

El presunto agresor, que propinó un puñetazo a un hombre de 53 años, está en libertad y tiene la obligación de comparecer ante el juez cada 15 días.

Un coche de la Guardia Civil frente a un garaje. / Europa Press

Agentes de la Guardia Civil de O Carballiño (Ourense) han detenido este miércoles a un menor de edad como presunto autor de un delito contra la integridad moral por grabar y difundir en redes sociales una agresión ocurrida en esta localidad orensana.

La agresión se produjo el pasado 31 de marzo, en Semana Santa, en el casco urbano de O Carballiño cuando el joven detenido y otro de 18 años se encontraron con un vecino de la localidad, de 53 años. Tras una breve conversación, el chico de 18 años propinó un puñetazo a este hombre, que tuvo que ser trasladado al Complexo Hospitalario Universitario de Ourense y posteriormente derivado a Vigo (Pontevedra) a causa de las lesiones que sufría.

El presunto agresor, detenido el 25 de abril, está en libertad y tiene la obligación de comparecer ante el juez cada 15 días tras haber declarado la semana pasada en sede judicial. La agresión fue grabada con un teléfono móvil y difundida por redes sociales.

Los agentes buscaban a esta segunda persona, que ha sido detenida este miércoles, y han remitido las diligencias a la Fiscalía de Menores.

