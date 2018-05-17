Público
Detenido en Las Palmas por abusar de una niña de 13 años y acosar a otras 42 menores

El arrestado, un joven de 25 años que utilizaba las redes sociales para acosar a las menores, llegó a dejar embarazada a la víctima de la que abusó sexualmente. También se le ha intervenido material de pornografía infantil

Un agente de la Policía Nacional en una imagen de archivo. - EFE

La Policía ha detenido en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria a un joven acusado de abusar sexualmente de una niña de 13 años a la que captó a través de internet y de acosar a otras 42 menores de 14 provincias a través de las redes sociales y servicios de mensajes a móviles.

Según ha informado este miércoles la Dirección General de la Policía, el arrestado, de 25 años, se enfrenta a cargos por abuso sexual, corrupción de menores y pornografía infantil ya que en su domicilio se han intervenido fotografías y vídeos de contenido sexual con menores "de extrema dureza".

El detenido presuntamente captaba a niñas de entre 11 y 15 años en una red social y después las acosaba a través de una aplicación de mensajería instantánea. De una de ellas llegó a abusar sexualmente, la dejó embarazada y le dio dinero para que comprara una píldora abortiva, añade la Policía.

La investigación se inició a raíz de la denuncia de una mujer que comunicó a las fuerzas de seguridad que un desconocido había propuesto insistentemente a su hija de 11 años llevar a cabo un encuentro de carácter sexual, a través de tres perfiles creados en una conocida red social.

